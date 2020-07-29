Charley Webb has made the coolest addition to her living room The Emmerdale actress bought a special 40th birthday gift for Matthew Wolfenden

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden have shared several glimpses inside their family home throughout the coronavirus lockdown, giving fans major interiors inspiration in the process – and their latest photo is no exception.

The Emmerdale couple have played around with bright colours and textures throughout their home, with charcoal walls and burnt orange velvet sofas in the living room, and a mustard velvet sofa in another room, where they now have another colourful new accessory.

Matthew revealed at the weekend that Charley had bought him a special present for his 40th birthday, which had finally arrived. The gift was a pink and green neon sign reading "Beautiful Chaos" which hangs above their sofa and casts a bold glow across the cream wall.

"So, my 40th birthday present from my lovely wife @miss_charleywebb (finally arrived), and I'm a bit in love with it! #saysitallaboutourfamily #beautifulchaos," Matthew captioned a photo showing off the neon sign in all its glory.

Charley Webb bought Matthew Wolfenden a neon sign for his birthday

The vibrant sign is not the only neon accessory Charley and Matthew have in their home; the soap stars also have a quirky portrait of their middle son's namesake, David Bowie, in their dining room, which features neon lights spelling out the lyrics: "Just For One Day".

While Matthew hasn't divulged where his birthday present was from, their David Bowie wall art is currently available at Light Up North for £760.

The couple also has a neon David Bowie portrait in their dining room

Charley recently became the envy of fans when she shared a look at the beautiful views she has from her bedroom, admitting it was distracting her when she was trying to work. The couple's bedroom features a set of glass doors and a balcony overlooking their sprawling garden, which has a pristine lawn surrounded by trees and plants.

Posting a photo of the view, she wrote: "I've come upstairs to do a bit of work and I'm just sat here staring out of the window. I love how warm and sunny it is!"

