Charley Webb is making the most out of the glorious weather by adding some sought-after accessories to her expansive garden. The Emmerdale actress no doubt delighted her three sons, Buster, ten, Bowie, four, and Ace, nine months, after she surprised them with some new toys to keep them occupied during lockdown. Charley treated her boys to a new double slip and slide, a limbo sprinkler and an inflatable pool! Sharing a clip on her Instagram Stories of son Bowie preparing to launch himself down the slide, Charley wrote: "I knew the weather was going to be getting nicer so I ordered some garden stuff from @playoutdoorsuk in Harrogate and they delivered on the same day."

Last month, the mum-of-three shared a glimpse into her beautiful garden, and it looks like the perfect place to enjoy family time during the nationwide lockdown. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video of her husband Matthew Wolfenden doing flips on a large trampoline, also showing off her home's outdoor space. Covered in luscious green grass and sunshine, big, leafy trees line the back of the garden, making it look like a forest enclave.

Charley has given fans a few glimpses into her Yorkshire home over the last few months. Recently, she showed off her open-plan kitchen, dining room and living room, with some envious artwork adorning the walls, including contemporary portraits of David Bowie and the Queen. The dining room features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that lead out into the beautiful garden. The floors are tiled in a soft grey and there is a large dining table placed near the windows, with a stylish pink velvet dining chair adding a pop of colour to the otherwise monochrome room.

The kitchen features a long island in a deep brown with a silver/grey finish on top, with a built-in sink and chrome taps, and what appears to be a touch control ceramic hob. The open-plan living room also features a deep navy sofa and a striking yellow velvet button back sofa to add a splash of colour. Meanwhile, the family's huge TV is mounted on the wall and an eye-catching cow-print rug lays on the ground.

