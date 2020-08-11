Inside Lorraine host Andi Peters' London home The TV personality is standing in for Lorraine Kelly during the summer holidays

Andi Peters typically spends much of his time travelling the world to film competition segments for Good Morning Britain from far-flung destinations including Japan, the United States and Thailand, but like many of us he has been working from home throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The 50-year-old, who is currently standing in for Lorraine Kelly during the summer holidays, lives in Richmond, London. While he hasn't revealed much of his home in social media posts, there is one part of Andi's house that Good Morning Britain viewers will have become familiar with over the past few months – his garage!

Andi traded exotic beaches and luxury resorts for the garage at his home, which he converted into a makeshift studio during the lockdown. As you would imagine, the space is normally used for storing items like Andi's bike, but he did transform the space especially for his live TV appearances.

ITV and Good Morning Britain stickers were put on the garage door behind where Andi films, while he also added a neon 'On Air' sign, telephone and orchid as decorative touches, all of which were positioned on cardboard boxes to one side.

Andi has been filming from his garage during the coronavirus pandemic

As time went on the TV personality added more to his eclectic décor, including a framed photo of Ant and Dec when they were younger and a life-size cardboard cutout of Andi's GMB colleague, Ben Shephard.

Andi even surprised Ben live on air in July by filming live from his garden, revealing Ben's wife Annie and sons Jack and Sam were in on the surprise. Explaining that he and Ben live in the same area, Andi said: "I've been wondering around South West London Ben, as you and I know as we live in that part of town.

Andi surprised Ben Shephard by appearing live from his garden

"There's some lovely gardens Ben around this area. Charlotte it's a beautiful area, the gardens are all kept so beautifully."

A shocked Ben replied: "Andi I can't believe - have you woken the missus up? She'll be furious."

