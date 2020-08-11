Princess Beatrice's parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's living room revealed The Duke and Duchess of York live at the Royal Lodge Windsor

Princess Beatrice's parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew live at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where Beatrice and her sister Eugenie grew up. The Duchess of York often shares glimpses inside her home, and has previously posted various photos taken inside the living room.

In June, she filmed an episode of her YouTube series, Story Time with Fergie and Friends, in the space.

Sarah unveiled her living room on YouTube

It showed tan brown walls, green and brown tartan curtains, and a large brown armchair where Sarah sat. The sofa is decorated with brown patterned cushions, one blue cushion embroidered with Sarah's name and a selection of teddies. Sarah also had a large bunch of cream and pink flowers in a glass vase next to her.

An alternative view of the room revealed a wooden desk with a red and white gingham tablecloth, and a metal floor lamp with an exposed bulb at one side. There was also a stack of books at the front of the room.

Sarah revealed a different angle inside her living room

A few months prior in April, Sarah posted an image revealing that there is a large wooden dresser at one side of the room, holding various pen pots and vases of flowers. Beyond the cabinet, a seating area with a blue sofa and a bay window with tartan curtains could also be seen.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew have a more formal living room

In addition, Sarah and Prince Andrew have a more formal living room, where Andrew previously posed for a picture on his birthday. It features high ceilings and large sash windows with floor-length curtains, and hardwood flooring with a patterned rug. The sofa is furnished with several cushions, and there is a side table behind it, holding a desk lamp with a cream shade, and a vase of flowers.

Royal Lodge Windsor has been home to the Duke of York since the Queen Mother's death in 2002, and the Grade-II listed residence has a total of 30 rooms.

