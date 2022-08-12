Princess Eugenie's first marital home to belong to Prince Charles – details The royals moved in after their engagement

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have lived in a few different homes since their wedding in 2018, and their newest family home in London is located just a stone's throw away from their first.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson buys £5million home for daughters Beatrice and Eugenie

The couple are now dividing their time between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first marital home, Nottingham Cottage, and Portugal, where Jack has recently started a new job. They have spent the past year living with their son August in another of Prince Harry's homes, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, but relocated to London earlier this summer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie films inside cosy living room at Ivy Cottage

The couple formerly lived at Kensington Palace's Ivy Cottage near the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's four-storey home Apartment 1A with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Located in the grounds of the London palace, the property is part of the Crown Estate, so it will one day pass from the Queen to Prince Charles.

RELATED: The heartache behind Princess Eugenie's sudden family upheaval

READ: Why the Queen only owns two of her homes

Eugenie and Jack are said to have extensively renovated the interior of the three-bedroom home before they moved in back in 2018, four months after they announced their engagement. They kept Ivy Cottage tightly under wraps while living there, but a handful of videos and a select few details have been released over the years – and it's clear that Eugenie's passion for art influenced her interior design.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Eugenie revealed that the home has plenty of personal touches. "My bedroom is full of photos my parents have taken," she explained. "Mumsy took one of an elephant spraying water on its back, which is incredible, and there's one Papa took of Balmoral Castle."

Her role as director of an art gallery is also apparent as she added, "I've got a lot of art that needs to be put on the walls. And there are shoes everywhere."

The exterior of Ivy Cottage © Snowdon / Camera Press

Eugenie filmed a message of thanks to the Salvation Army inside of the living room in December, and revealed a look at the home's bold furnishings including fuchsia pink Aztec print cushions, two grey flecked styles, and a white and grey patterned design as seen behind Eugenie. There is also a pink frameless painting mounted upon the wall.

In October 2019, Prince Harry gave another glimpse inside Eugenie and Jack's house as he shared a video alongside Ed Sheeran during World Mental Health Week. It shows Ed arriving at the front door of Ivy Cottage and ringing the doorbell, before Prince Harry answers.

SEE: 10 royal fireplaces that are winter goals: From Prince Harry to Duchess Camilla

Prince Harry filmed inside the royal residence

There is a white front door with a glass window, which was previously pictured by Lord Snowdon as he visited Ivy Cottage in 1999, and a black and white portrait from Eugenie and Jack's wedding day hangs on the wall in the hallway, above a white fireplace.

Princess Eugenie's wedding portrait is on display in the hallway

A doorway is also seen behind Harry, leading to the living room, where Eugenie recently filmed a new video.

MORE: Revealed: £1.5million home Princess Beatrice and Eugenie turned down from the Queen

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.