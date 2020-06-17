The Kardashians' interior designer reveals secrets of working with Kourtney, Khloe, Kris, Kendall and Kylie Martyn Lawrence Bullard has worked with almost all of the Kardashian-Jenners

The Kardashian-Jenners often share glimpses inside their lavish homes on social media, and while they are all unique and reflect each of their personalities there is one man behind them all – Martyn Lawrence Bullard. The interior designer has worked with Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner as well as Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, helping them each to transform their homes into "sanctuaries" away from public life.

Now, Martyn has opened up about his experiences of working with the family in an interview with Mail Online, admitting that he particularly enjoyed helping Kourtney to design her Calabasas mansion.

"I think if Kourtney hadn't had a career as a reality star and being such a hands-on mother, I think she would have gone into design herself," he said, adding he helped her to "shape a new vibe" in her property by investing in collectors' items and antique buys.

Khloe, on the other hand, wanted to give her Mediterranean-inspired mansion a modern feel. "She likes things over-scaled and super comfortable and very elegant. So her interiors were designed to be very inviting and sexy, really a mirror image of her personality," Martyn explained.

As for Kris? "She wants an environment that is super inviting, a place that all of her family, her kids, her grandchildren, everybody can be together so that they can play, they can entertain."

Khloé recently listed her Calabasas mansion for sale for £15million, and no doubt will be keen to work with the interior designer again when she moves into her new home. As for Kylie, it remains to be seen what she has planned for her new £29million mansion in Holmby Hills, which she moved into in May during the coronavirus lockdown.

The property has seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, as well as a chef's kitchen, a bar and games room, meaning there's plenty for Martyn to put his stamp on in due course.

