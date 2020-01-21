Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope has the bedroom every little girl dreams of Complete with an Andy Warhol painting and a £750 Hermes blanket!

Kourtney Kardashian's interior designer has shared a peek inside the bedroom he helped to design for her daughter Penelope Disick, and it's so luxurious! Martyn Lawrence Bullard revealed that the lucky seven-year-old has her own Andy Warhol painting in her room in a close-up snap on Instagram, writing: "I always love designing kids' rooms… there's a certain magic you get to explore when you work with children to execute their dream rooms."

He added: "Seen here @kourtneykardash's daughter Penelope's room, complete with a neon and an Andy Warhol! #prettyinpink #kidsrooms." The room has a light colour scheme, with pink accents adding a girly splash of colour. Penelope has a cute Hello Kitty toy on her pillow, as well as a luxurious blanket from Hermes draped over her bed, which retails for £750. Hanging on the wall above the bed is a neon light reading: "Love Me", while two paintings are positioned above and alongside her bed, next to a mini Birkin handbag.

Kourtney has created fun bedrooms for each of her three children, and recently shared a look inside her youngest son Reign's room, which features a bed in the shape of a house and stylish Berber rug on the floor.

The doting mum and her former partner Scott Disick also constructed an amazing playhouse in the garden of Kourtney's home, which she said she hoped would be a technology-free place for them to play and read, and had been filled with some books that she and her sister Kim Kardashian used to read when they were younger.

The 40-year-old has a flair for design, and previously said she would have loved to pursue a career as an interior designer if she hadn't found fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The rest of her house is equally luxurious as her children's rooms, with an outdoor swimming pool and terrace, huge walk-in wardrobes and pristine guest rooms.

