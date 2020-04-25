Kourtney Kardashian gives rare look inside her and her son Reign's luxurious bedrooms Kourtney Kardashian bought her luxury Calabasas mansion for $7.4million (£5.9million) in 2014

Kourtney Kardashian has an incredibly stylish home, which she sometimes shares glimpses of on social media. But on Friday, the mother-of-three shared a rare look inside some of her most private rooms, including her bedroom.

"Days at home," she wrote alongside ten different images taken inside her sprawling Calabasas mansion which she bought in 2014. The first picture shows what looks like her bedroom, which features an unmade large king size bed, a large fluffy white rug and a coffee table full of books and a vase with white flowers.

Another picture shows her stunning dining room table and a sneak peek at six of her 12 Jeanneret teak conference chairs — each worth anywhere from $6,000 to $10,000.

READ: Where are the Kardashians self-isolating? Find out who Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and the family are spending lockdown with

"My decorator Martyn [Lawrence Bullard] and I pieced together a collection of 12 chairs for my dining room over the course of several months," she once revealed on her website. "Once we had a complete set, we had the cushions redone so they all matched. It was a process, but well worth it!"

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also gave fans a glimpse inside Reign's bedroom, which feature a bed in the shape of a house, and a curtained-off section with a separate play area, complete with a desk and shelves filled with toys. Reign's room is also very stylish with a black and white rug and contrasting ceiling panels.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope has the bedroom every little girl dreams of

Fans were delighted with the pictures, and some even begged the reality TV star for help. "Oh my, please come decorate my room for me… are you also an interior designer because I'm honestly in love with your interior design," wrote a fan, whilst another one commented on Reign's bedroom: "Oh my, that is the cutest little bed house I've ever seen!"

The 40-year-old has a flair for design, and previously said she would have loved to pursue a career as an interior designer if she hadn't found fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The rest of her house is equally luxurious, with an outdoor swimming pool and terrace, huge walk-in wardrobes and pristine guest rooms.