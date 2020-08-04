Kourtney Kardashian unveils incredible unseen feature at LA home

Kourtney Kardashian lives in Los Angeles with her three children Mason, Penelope and Reign, and while the star often shares a look inside her home on social media, her sister Kim recently debuted a jaw-dropping feature at the property: an outdoor home cinema.

Kourtney Kardashian has an outdoor home movie theatre

Kim shared a photo on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Last night we had an outdoor sleepover at @kourtneykardash's and watched The Parent Trap."

The set-up includes six white sofas with a grey throw for each guest when it gets chilly, in front of an enormous projector screen with an inflatable black frame. It's situated in the middle of Kourtney's lawn, lined with huge trees to make the spot as private as possible.

Kourtney also has an indoor cinema

Kourtney also has an indoor home cinema. She previously shared an image on her Snapchat Story, showing a room with grey walls and carpets and an enormous grey sofa that curves around to create a U shape. There is a large screen at the front of the room taking up the height of one wall, and a speaker that runs along the top.

Elsewhere in her home, Kourtney has a private pool, a basketball court and an impressive dressing room. She also had a children's playhouse installed especially, designed by Mason, Penelope and Reign's dad Scott Disick. She opened up the doors to the space for Architectural Digest, and explained that she wanted it to be a technology-free place for them to play and read, with some old books that she and Kim used to enjoy when they were growing up.

"The kids wanted a TV and we were like, 'No'," she said. "There are books in there, and it's cute for playing games. The biggest thing is to use your imagination and have time to relax. It's a place to lounge and read books and play."

