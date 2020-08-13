Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's new private playground revealed The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have bought a new property

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially bought their first home together in Montecito, California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be living at their new £11.2million property with their one-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who is lucky enough to have his very own private outdoor play area on the grounds.

Prince Harry and Meghan have moved to Montecito with son Archie

Photographs taken from former listings of the home while it was on the market show that he has every type of play equipment you could possibly think of: two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter skelter, and two types of climbing wall. It sits within the five acres of land that surround the property, and is framed with a brick wall and various palm trees. Design wise, each feature follows the green, blue and yellow colour scheme, including a green tarmac floor.

No doubt Meghan and Harry will be accompanying Archie to the playground while he is so young, but once he has grown up, the couple have the perfect view over the area from the back of the property to watch over him. Archie will also be able to reach the house via a small set of stairs at one side.

Inside, he also has an incredible nursery. It's decorated with cream walls featuring intricate hand carvings to create the effect of whimsical trees, and white carpets with a pink and green floral pattern. Furniture includes a handmade bed which doubles up as a castle, complete with medieval style turret columns at either end, and curved staircases that lead up to another level.

At the top, Archie has an endless collection of toys to play with, positioned in front of a white railing that overlooks the rest of his personal space. The bed itself is framed with draped curtains, and there are two shelving units that act as bookcases and toy displays at either side. For lighting, there is a stunning jewelled chandelier, and the room has glass patio doors that open up onto Archie's own balcony, overlooking the rest of their five acre estate.

