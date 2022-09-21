Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave the UK to return to children after Queen's funeral The pair have returned to California

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left the UK after a highly emotional stay following the Queen's unexpected passing on Thursday 8 September, and subsequent funeral on Monday.

HELLO! understands the couple flew out of London Heathrow on Tuesday. As previously reported, the pair arrived on British soil on the morning of Saturday, 3 September for what was due to be a short trip to visit several charities. After 17 days away from home, Harry and Meghan will have been very eager to get back to their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet.1.





Harry and Meghan's extended stay saw them reunite with several members of the royal family, including the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

The royal couples surprised mourners when they both arrived at Windsor Castle on 10 September in order to view tributes that had been left by members of the public. William personally extended an invite to the Sussexes last-minute for the families to do the event together.

The Duke also took part in a vigil for his grandmother, when he and the Queen's other grandchildren stood guard over her coffin as it lay in rest at Westminster Abbey.

King Charles permitted Harry to wear his military uniform for the solemn event, but he was in civilian dress for the funeral.

Harry and Meghan stayed in the UK for the Queen's funeral

Harry also had a touching moment with his niece, Princess Charlotte, during the ceremony as they both sat in Westminster Abbey.

Princess Charlotte, seven, was seen adjusting her hat before looking over at her uncle, who briefly looked up and caught her eye and smiled at the young princess.

The young royal was sitting next to her uncle, in the same pew as her parents, brother and aunt Meghan.

