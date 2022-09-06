Prince Harry and Meghan set to get another famous neighbour at Montecito home Ellen DeGeneres has sold yet another home in the neighbourhood

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already count the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and Ariana Grande among their celebrity neighbours at their Montecito mansion, and now they're set to add another one to the impressive list.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have reportedly just sold a luxurious villa in the neighbourhood to music manager Scooter Braun in a secret off-market deal less than six months after they bought it, according to SitelineSB and Dirt.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion is stunning

Scooter, who works with stars including Justin Bieber, is said to have paid $36million for the incredible home, known locally as Villa Tragara. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms in the main house, along with a one-bedroom guesthouse, and was bought for $21million by Ellen and Portia earlier this year.

The couple renovated the house over the past six months, but it is unknown how many changes they made.

Prince Harry and Meghan live in Montecito (Photo: Giggster)

Ellen and Portia love flipping homes and have reportedly bought and sold more than 20 properties in the last 20 years. In a 2011 interview with Architectural Digest, Ellen revealed: "The first thing I did when I made money was buy a house. And then…" Portia then injected, "Another one, and another one, and another one, and another one."

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have sold another home in the town

Earlier this year the couple sold another Montecito mansion for $13.5million just ten minutes away from Prince Harry and Meghan's home, two months after they put it on the market at $13.9 million. They purchased it in late 2021 for $12 million, making them a cool $1.5 million profit.

Like Prince Harry and Meghan, Ellen and Portia are clearly big fans of Montecito, and have lived in the coastal town for several years. Their vast residence is reported to be worth $44.3million (£35.2 million), and features a beautiful garden and outdoor swimming pool, a dreamy kitchen and dining room.

