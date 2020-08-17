Inside Queen Victoria's jaw-dropping home – complete with private beach The former Queen and Prince Albert's property is open to the public

The Queen's great-grandmother Queen Victoria and Prince Albert first bought Osborne House as their holiday home in East Cowes on the Isle of Wight in 1845. After purchasing the property, Albert redesigned an entirely new house with architect Thomas Cubitt, and once complete, Victoria said it was "impossible to imagine a prettier spot".

It features a private beach, a museum, a chapel, a dormitory for servants and interiors inspired by Albert's love for Naples in Italy. When Queen Victoria died in 1901, King Edward gave the home to the state, and it became part of the Royal Navy College, Osborne. Now, it is open to the public. Take a look inside.





The drawing room

The Grade II-listed property is designed with ornate furniture and fine art. The drawing room follows a yellow colour scheme, with duchess satin sofas and armchairs, and matching curtains. There are grand high ceilings with several marble plinths, and the ceiling is decorated with intricate carvings of gold.



At the far end of the room, there is a wooden antique grand piano with two stools. A bookcase sits in one corner, and there are various paintings and photographs hanging in gold frames on the walls.

There is a circular coffee table in the room with a glass top, and two enormous jewelled chandeliers amplify the majestic aesthetic.



The dressing room

Queen Victoria's dressing room was painted pale pink. There are brown and cream floral carpets, and wooden furniture including a dressing table positioned in front of a large sash window with floral curtains, a matching stool, and a chest of drawers in one corner. Victoria positioned a large mirror above a white log fireplace.

The sitting room

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert's sitting room features the same carpets as seen in Victoria's dressing room. The walls are painted canary yellow, and there are three floor-to-ceiling sash windows with cream and red floral curtains. Victoria kept several paintings and artefacts arranged on a long wooden table and a separate circular table.

The second sitting room

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert also had a second sitting room inside Osborne House. This one features olive green walls with red floral carpets, and a small circular table in the middle of the room with green chairs positioned at either side.

The bedroom

Queen Victoria's bedroom featured a canopy bed with floral curtains at either side. It has a green headboard and a wooden frame, and a floral chaise longue sits at the end of the bed. There are also two matching floral armchairs, and a white log fireplace at one side.

