The Queen interrupts summer break with heartfelt message: 'I am deeply saddened'

Her Majesty the Queen has interrupted her annual Balmoral break with a heartfelt statement, revealing she is "deeply saddened".

On Monday, a statement was released about the environmental situation in Pakistan where the country has received widespread flooding. The extreme weather has resulted in 1,000 people losing their lives and many homes have been left devastated.

The message was issued to the country’s president, Arif Alvi, and it read: "I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the floods across Pakistan.

"My thoughts are with all those who have been affected, as well as those working in difficult circumstances to support the recovery efforts. The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Pakistan as you recover from these terrible events"

Pakistan has been devasted by floods

The heartfelt message was personally signed “Elizabeth R” despite the monarch currently being on her annual summer break at the Balmoral estate.

While the Queen has toned down her official engagements now due to mobility issues, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did represent Her Majesty on a tour of Pakistan in 2019.

They paid a special visit to the colourful Kalash village in Chitral and Duchess Kate couldn't resist pulling out her trusty camera to take memorable photographs of the beautiful location.

Just last week, the monarch issued another poignant statement, this time for the country of Ukraine. It was the 31st anniversary of Independence for Ukraine and Her Majesty took the opportunity to send her support amid the war.

The Cambridges toured Pakistan in 2019

Addressing the President of Ukraine, Her Majesty said: "It gives me great pleasure to send Your Excellency and the people of Ukraine my warmest greetings on the celebration of your Independence Day.

"In this most challenging year, I hope that today will be a time for the Ukrainian people, both in Ukraine and around the world, to celebrate their culture, history and identity. May we look to better times in the future".

