The Queen's home prepares for special party this weekend - details

Her Majesty the Queen's Norfolk home, Sandringham, will be unrecognisable this weekend when the gates open for two epic concerts.

The royal estate is playing host to 80's Party in the Park, where girl band Bananarama will be headlining on Saturday and Tony Hadley will take to the stage on Sunday evening.

There will also be a whole host of special guests who were icons in the eighties including Paul Young and Toyah Willcox, who will be there to entertain the crowds.

Adult tickets are £39.50 for either one of the days and children's tickets are £30. The website stresses that the ticket does not allow entrance into the main estate or grounds.

Earlier in the summer, the 600-acre estate was transformed into an open-air cinema for the first time ever and there are amazing film dates up until October.

Come November, Luminate Sandringham is back for a third year, which is a light show around the glorious grounds after dark. There will also be a vintage-style playground and fire pits for toasting marshmallows.

This Norfolk estate is where Her Majesty often spends the Christmas holidays each year, staying until early February to mark the poignant anniversary of her father's death in private.

The monarch is currently not staying at her Norfolk home, instead she is enjoying summer in Balmoral in Scotland, where she has been visited by many members of her close family.

On Monday, the Cambridges arrived up north, along with their children, to spend time with 'Granny' in the highlands, which is reportedly her favourite place to be.

The estate spans around 50,000 acres and features mountains, rivers, lochs and beautiful gardens, so it's believed the family will enjoy plenty of outdoor pursuits. Pastimes include fishing, horse riding, cycling and hiking – plus, of course, beautiful picnics and barbeques.

