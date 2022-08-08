The Queen's home issues strict warning over safety concerns The message comes from the monarch's Norfolk home

Her Majesty the Queen’s home Sandringham in Norfolk issued a strict warning to visitors on Monday amid the UK’s heatwave.

The team took to Instagram to plead with visitors over a safety matter, writing: "The Royal Parkland still remains very dry after the hot weather. Please remain vigilant when visiting, report a fire immediately, we would also encourage visitors to download 'what3words' app to help with locations. Please do not BBQ and take home any rubbish to help reduce the risk."

The UK has experienced an exceptionally dry August which makes the land and surrounding trees extremely flammable. The public have been warned by officials about the use of portable barbecues and the disposal of cigarette butts as these can spark fires with devastating consequences.

On Saturday, a blaze started just two miles away from historical landmark Stonehenge, and an outbreak also occurred at Princess Diana's former home of Althorp House and had to be tackled by firefighters.

The Queen isn't currently staying at her Norfolk home and is on her annual break at Balmoral in Scotland. While the temperatures may be a fraction lower up north, the monarch will still have to endure the above-average heat.

The royal's summer holidays are usually spent partaking in lots of outdoor pursuits such as hiking, horse riding, fishing and picnic-ing across the 50,000 acres of picturesque land.

The Queen is likely to be joined by other members of the royal family during her extended stay at the castle, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children.

Speaking of her grandmother's love for the country retreat, Princess Eugenie once said: "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

Princess Eugenie has spoken of her own love for Balmoral too, explaining that when she's at the Highland estate she has "room to breathe and run."

