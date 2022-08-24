Prince William and Kate Middleton's secret bolthole to stay in ahead of big move The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited the home with their three children

On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge flew to Balmoral with her children on an economy flight. So where are the Cambridges staying ahead of their big Windsor move?

MORE: Inside Prince William and Kate's London home

Prince William and Kate also have a lesser-known royal residence on the Queen's Balmoral Estate, which they have visited on several occasions throughout their relationship, including on a family holiday with their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It is likely that this is where the family will reside during the Balmoral stay.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside the royals' most lavish homes

Tam-Na-Ghar was a gift to Prince William from his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, shortly before her death in 2002. It is located close to Birkhall, Prince Charles and Camilla's residence on the Balmoral Estate, where they isolated together following the Prince of Wales' coronavirus diagnosis in March 2020.

The Queen's Balmoral Castle on the Balmoral Estate

Prince William and Kate have visited the three-bedroom cottage together since they were studying at St Andrew's University, and the pair reportedly told friends they have enjoyed some of their happiest times together there.

MORE: Prince William and Kate's 10-bed home is seriously beautiful

They have continued to visit throughout their relationship, and stayed at the cottage with their three children during their summer holiday in Scotland in 2019. More recently, Kate and William toured Scotland, so there is every chance they utilised their third home then.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's main home is Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace

The 50,000-acre Balmoral estate features 150 buildings in total, including Balmoral Castle, where the Queen spends her annual summer break, and the Garden Cottage, which was often used by Queen Victoria for taking her breakfast and writing diaries.

There are also several holiday cottages available for let on the estate – except for when the royal family are in residence – including Colt Cottages, Connachat Cottage, Karim Cottage and Rhebreck Lodge.

MORE: The most beautiful holiday homes owned by the Queen and other royals

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent almost the entirety of the coronavirus pandemic staying at their second home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, excepting when they returned to London for the children to attend school.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's second home, Anmer Hall

The three-storey property is located on the Sandringham Estate, nearby to Sandringham House where the Queen usually spends Christmas, and close to Prince George's godfather William van Cutsem. The 18th-century building was given to the couple as a wedding gift from the Queen in 2011, and they used it as their main residence while Prince William worked as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance until 2017.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.