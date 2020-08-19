Gok Wan's eclectic home office is out of this world The star has a beautiful house

Gok Wan posted a photo of his eye-popping home office on Wednesday, and it's sure to leave you awestruck.

Boasting forest green walls, dark wooden flooring and a unique chandelier, the space looks like nothing we've ever seen before.

The star has also placed a beautiful grey sofa against one of the walls, and above his vintage style wooden desk three pairs of antlers have been mounted on the wall, alongside plenty of framed artwork.

Gok showed off the beautiful room on Instagram

In the far right corner, Gok revealed a stunning, old fashioned fireplace that appears to be in impeccable condition, and light flooded through an open window, brightening up the room's darker tones.

Gok's beautiful home has earned a reputation for being one of the most spectacular celebrity houses out there, and it's easy to see why.

Earlier in the month, the fashionista revealed that in one room, he's even covered the ceiling with cherry blossom!

Gok uploaded a selfie to Instagram that showed him wearing a pair of sunglasses and a denim shirt with a striped jacket draped over his shoulders.

The stylish presenter leaned his head back, so his ceiling blossom was visible – and the floral display was breathtaking.

But it's not just the inside of his residence that's awe-inspiring, he's even made magical use of his outdoor space too!

A few weeks ago, the 45-year-old gave his fans a glimpse into his recently completed courtyard, and the clip left us speechless.

Walking down a beautiful glass corridor that offers 360 degree views of the outdoor space, the How to Look Good Naked presenter revealed that his gorgeous courtyard features a seating area, lush grass and bright blue blinds.

Gok had also filled the space with lovely green plants to create a truly tranquil hideaway within his home.

Unreal!

