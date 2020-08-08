Gok Wan has the most beautiful courtyard in his home The star's home is stunning

Gok Wan has one of the most beautiful celebrity homes around, but the star still managed to surprise us on Saturday when he shared a video of his recently completed courtyard.

MORE: Gok Wan has the most amazing faux cherry blossom ceiling at home

Giving his followers a mini-tour of the space, Gok wrote: "My finished courtyard that I love. Loving my mini hideaway... and breathe."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gok Wan Discusses Duchess of Cambridge Maternity Fashion in Throwback Video

Walking down a beautiful glass corridor that offers 360 degree views of the outdoor space, the How to Look Good Naked star revealed that his gorgeous courtyard features a seating area, lush grass and bright blue blinds.

Gok has also filled the space with lovely green plants to create a truly tranquil hideaway within his home.

MORE: Inside Gok Wan's breathtakingly beautiful London home

Gok's courtyard is stunning

MORE: Gok Wan amazes fans with photo of his magical living room

Needless to say, fans were floored by the video, and took to the comment section of the famous fashionista's post to say so.

"Your house is just fab Gok," wrote one, with another adding: "It is absolutely beautiful."

It's not the first time this week that the 45-year-old has impressed with his impeccable eye for interior design.

On Wednesday, he revealed that he has covered the ceiling of his home in faux cherry blossom.

Gok uploaded a stunning selfie to Instagram that showed him wearing a pair of sunglasses and a denim shirt with a striped jacket draped over his shoulders.

The stylish presenter leaned his head back, so his ceiling blossom was visible - and it looked blooming lovely!

Gok, whose usually straight hair was styled in soft curls, captioned the sweet image: "Where does the blossom finish and where does your hair start…?"

Once again, his followers were quick to share their love for his floral display, with many of them keen to emulate the look.

Their comments included: "Love your blossom tree, where did you get it," "Love to know where you got the cherry blossom tree?" and simply: "I need that tree!!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.