Gok Wan amazes fans with photo of his magical living room The TV star showed off his home on Instagram

Gok Wan was demonstrating his fashion credentials on Thursday's episode of This Morning, and before going live, the TV star shared a photo of rails of clothing in his living room, leaving fans in awe of his unique décor.

As one fan put it, Gok's room looked like a beautiful "Aladdin's cave," with colours everywhere. Boasting dark stained wooden floors, the rest of the space was anything but neutral.

With wallpaper that is covered in prints of artwork, and fabulous décor galore, we can see why everyone was so impressed with Gok's home.

Gok shared the photo on Instagram

Also visible was a birdcage lamp, a 70s-esque chandelier, a chic wall clock, mirrors, and even flowers that appeared to float down from the ceiling.

House plants and accessories covered the table, next to which a rack full of kaleidoscopic clothes stood.

A second room was also partially visible in the image, and it was covered in wallpaper that was just as funky – think orange, beige and navy diamond prints stamped on a cream background.

The star has a stunning home

Alongside the snap, the fashion guru wrote: "When your house becomes a fashion boutique..."

Fans flocked to the comment section of the How to Look Good Naked star's post. One gushed: "That wallpaper is divine, seriously out of this world, Zeus on a plate heaven. Love it. Love it. Love it," while another added: "Omg I wish I lived there." A third follower simply noted: "Stunning home, beautiful colours."

Gok clearly has a thing for bold wallpaper, and last year, even opened up about his interior design decision-making when speaking to HELLO!.

"It’s really easy, you’ve got to trust your instinct. So for instance, when you’re buying wallpaper, you wouldn’t invite all your girlfriends round to choose that wallpaper - you’ve got to do exactly the same thing with the clothes that you’re wearing. If you like it, you wear it!" Noted!

