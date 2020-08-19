Christina Aguilera shares glimpse inside daughter Summer’s incredible bedroom The star is a mum of two

Christina Aguilera gave her fans a sneak peek inside her daughter Summer’s super cute bedroom with a happy birthday post to her youngest child.

The Genie in a Bottle songstress, 39, paid tribute to her little girl with an Instagram post telling her how much she loves her, along with a photo of the six-year-old pulling a funny face in her bedroom.

The star captioned the photo: "Happy Birthday to my little artist! Summer Rain. She loved the campsite we went to so much, she decided to recreate her own camper from cardboard back home."

MORE: Christina Aguilera wows in stunning swimsuit photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: A-list tips how to decorate your closet

She continued: "This little gal is so smart and creative...with a vibrant sweet soul, the biggest heart and an adventurous free spirit. Unafraid to follow her own path and be herself no matter what. I am one proud, blessed mama bear. I love you my little Leo lioness."

In the photo, Summer is seen showcasing a piece of artwork, while also showing off her colourful bedroom, adorned with artwork and funky furnishings.

Christina has been in lockdown at her stunning LA home with her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, their daughter, Summer, and the singer’s son, Max, 12, from her former relationship with Jordan Bratman.

She shared some stunning swimsuit selfies relaxing in the pool of her luxury pad.

MORE: Kylie Jenner shares rare photos of Stormi from family vacation

Summer had been creative with a cardboard box

The mum-of-two adores being a mum and recently opened up about motherhood to Women’s Health magazine: "They both are the joy of my life. I swear if I hadn’t called her Summer I would’ve called her Joy, because she just lights up a room and she illuminates brightness and happiness."

Christina continued: "Mothers are constantly expected to be the nurturers, the givers, the providers of a comfortable home. We’re expected to be pregnant, have the kids, breast-feed once we have the babies. And we’re expected to look amazing after baby, right?

Christina adores motherhood

"Keep our husbands and boyfriends interested, because we’re supposed to get back to sexy and keep things exciting in the bedroom.

"There’s such a long list. Having children is the ultimate joy, and I love my kids, but women have to find time to nurture themselves. If someone has a baby, the first thing I’m like is, ‘Okay, are you taking care of you?'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.