Inside Missguided founder Nitin Passi's luxury Chelsea apartment

Nitin Passi, 37, the founder and CEO of Missguided, has burst onto our screens in the Channel 4 documentary Inside Missguided: Made in Manchester.

DISCOVER: Kate Middleton's brother-in-law James Matthews' £40million home revealed

With a net worth of £250million, Nitin's London apartment of nothing short of luxurious with polished marble, gold touches and an impressive minibar.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Missguided CEO Nitin Passi's Chelsea pad

When the TV crew follows Brand Marketing Manager Samantha into Nitin’s Chelsea pad, she is amazed from the moment she walks in.

SPOOKY: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new home's eerie past revealed

The chic entrance hall has a monochrome theme and features statement artwork, but it's the breathtaking marble floors that Samantha is taken aback by, as she exclaims: "Oh my god… this is sick… I like this floor."

Keen-eyed viewers may also spot that Nitin has a Chanel surfboard propped up in his hallway – perfectly in keeping with the modern black and white vibe.

The Missguided CEO has a Chanel surfboard in his hallway

The chic colour palette continues into the living room, where navy hues and black accents are used to create a sophisticated space. His glass coffee table has been carefully curated with an oversized hand sculpture, coffee table books and a vase of flowers.

From the window, there is a glimpse of London buildings, a reminder of the prime location of his Chelsea apartment.

GET INSPIRED: 30 gorgeous celebrity dining rooms you'll want to recreate

The programme also shows sweeping shots of the dining area, where a large marble table fills the room, once again showing Nitin’s love for contemporary interiors. The swanky drinks cabinet commands the most attention, filled with the finest drink brands and elegant glassware.

The behind-the-scenes clips show Nitin catching up with employee Samantha in his marble adorned kitchen, where the monochrome theme appears again. The large centre island, complete with bar-style stools is an ideal place for Nitin to work away on his laptop.

Channel 4 viewers loved Nitin's marble kitchen and dining area

The Missguided head office in Manchester is also known for its highly Instagrammable interiors, such as floor-to-ceiling windows, neon signs and even a selfie tunnel.

DISCOVER: Inside Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden's stunning family home

Missguided is a fast-fashion brand that has had a rollercoaster ride of success. Nitin launched the business with a loan of €50,000 from his father and in 2018 the company lost £26million before making its comeback.

More of Nitin's lavish lifestyle is unveiled in the documentary as his Rolls Royce gets wrapped in Missguided branding for a PR stunt.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.