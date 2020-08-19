Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal big plans for £11.2million Santa Barbara home The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their new home in July

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have only been living in their new mansion for a month, but they already appear to be making some big changes in the property. Prince Harry and Meghan moved into their £11.2million mansion with their son Archie in July, and a recent video shared by Harry reveals they may already be starting to decorate.

The clip, in which Prince Harry joined competitors who took part in the virtual 'At Home Superhero Tri', was released on Friday. It showed the Duke sitting in a room of the new property in front of a cream wall with a cream wooden cabinet with glass doors directly behind him.

However, eagle-eyed fans also noticed another detail in the background – what appears to be paint swatches on the wall behind him. There is a patch of pale grey paint, as well as a second swatch of a darker colour, no doubt as the couple try to decide what colour scheme to go for.

Meghan also revealed a first look inside the property when she appeared at The 19th* Represents virtual summit on Friday. The room, which could be either their library or study, looked bright and airy thanks to the white-painted walls that had a gloss finish. A large four-panelled window with what appeared to be a walnut wood frame could be seen behind Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan have recently moved into a new home in Santa Barbara

Prince Harry and Meghan's new home spans 18,000-square-feet on five acres of land. It has nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, as well as a library, an office, a spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, a gym, a games room, an arcade, a movie theatre, a wine cellar and a garage with space for five cars.

Outside, there is endless lawn space with tiered rose gardens, a tennis court, a tea house, a children's cottage and a large outdoor pool.

