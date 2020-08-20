Victoria Beckham's son Romeo shares photo of beautiful holiday villa We can't get over the Beckhams' holiday home…

Victoria and David Beckham have been holidaying in Greece with their children, and while we expected their holiday villa to be beautiful, we were still left in awe when Romeo shared a photo of their vacation home on Instagram.

Posting a snap of himself and his brothers sitting at their outside dinner table, the exterior of their rented residence was visible in the background – and it looked like a luxury palace!

Made of white concrete and boasting more than eight Greek-style columns, a set of wooden French windows were visible, as were the property's high, glass ceilings.

The property could be seen in the background of Romeo's snap

In front of the Beckham boys plates and cutlery were laid out, and in the corner of the snap a beautiful olive tree could be seen.

Romeo simply captioned the amazing photo with a black heart emoji.

We can imagine the famous family was about to tuck into an alfresco dinner to remember!

It's thought that Victoria's parents Tony and Jackie Adams and David's mum Sandra joined the clan abroad, and it's no surprise that they decided to sit down for such a fancy dinner – the Beckhams certainly aren't short of things to celebrate this summer!

Not only did eldest son Brooklyn announce his engagement to American actress Nicola Peltz, but the happy couple were finally able to meet up with the rest of the Beckhams following strict travel restrictions.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Brooklyn and Nicola were forced to sit out lockdown in New York, where they had been stuck since March.

The rest of the family spent the time in their gorgeous Cotswolds home, sharing many photos of their glamourous time in lockdown together.

