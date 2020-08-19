Victoria and David Beckham set for confinement at family home: here's why The couple will be unable to leave

Victoria and David Beckham are set for confinement at their family home in the UK after returning from holiday in Greece. As it stands, Greece is not yet included on the COVID-19 quarantine list, but reports say that (along with Croatia) the country will soon join the likes of France and Spain with UK travellers forbidden from leaving their home for 14 days after visiting.

If Victoria and David do not return from their family trip before the new restrictions are imposed, they will, like the rest of England's holidaymakers, be forced to isolate inside of their property for two weeks.

The couple were previously staying at their incredible country retreat in the Cotswolds along with their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, before being joined by their eldest son Brooklyn and his new fiancée Nicola Peltz in July. Victoria and David upped sticks alongside Victoria's parents Tony and Jackie Adams and David's mum Sandra for a stunning trip abroad last week.

Romeo is at home in the Cotswolds

It is not clear whether they have returned just yet, but it looks as though their son Romeo is now back at home in the Cotswolds, after he posted photos of himself playing football on their private pitch. Mum Victoria has since reshared the snap with the caption, "Kisses @romeobeckham," suggesting that they are not together.

Whether or not the couple are willing to commit to a 14-day quarantine in return for a longer trip is another matter, but it looks as though they have had an amazing time so far. They have shared several photos throughout, including a look at the view from their accommodation. Victoria and David posed alongside it, with Victoria writing, "Kisses @davidbeckham, I love u [heart emoji]." She posted another image in the same spot including her parents and added, "Family time really is everything x We love you so much!! Kisses @davidbeckham @jackie.adams_."

