Victoria Beckham pays tribute to her husband and sons in heartfelt post Victoria and David Beckham have been married since 1999

Victoria Beckham shared a sweet new photo to her Instagram Stories, and she took the opportunity to express her love for her husband and sons. The picture showed David flopping back on a sun lounger, with 21-year-old Brooklyn and his younger brothers Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, lying close to him and holding hands – how lovely!

The former Spice Girl captioned the special image: "I love my boys so much." Bless! The Beckhams are a very close family and had two reasons to celebrate last month after Brooklyn announced his engagement to American actress Nicola Peltz and the happy couple finally met up with the rest of the Beckhams.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's legs look never-ending in tiny pair of white shorts

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham looks mesmerising for date night with David

Brooklyn and Nicola flew back to the UK where they reunited with David, Victoria and the couple's other sons, as well as their daughter Harper, who is nine. Brooklyn and Nicola had been forced to sit out lockdown in New York since March, while the rest of the clan spent the time in the Beckhams' gorgeous Cotswolds home.

Last week, the family headed to Greece along with Victoria's parents Tony and Jackie Adams and David's mum Sandra, and on Tuesday and Wednesday, the mum-of-four posted a couple of holiday snapshots to her Instagram page, which showed off both her fabulous sense of style and the gorgeous Greek surroundings.

Victoria shared the gorgeous family snap to Instagram

The fashion designer looked stunning in tiny white shorts and an oversized blue shirt as she posed alone with her husband, and in another photo with David and their parents. The star captioned the first photo: "Kisses @davidbeckham, I love you," and the second: "Family time really is everything x We love you so much!! Kisses @davidbeckham @jackie.adams_."

READ: Victoria and David Beckham set for confinement at family home: here's why

Her fans were delighted with the behind-the-scenes glimpse of the trip, with one writing: "Beautiful photo of you all." A second added: "Lovely family," while others shared their approval by simply posting hearts and fire emojis.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.