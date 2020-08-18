Victoria Beckham's legs look never-ending in tiny pair of white shorts The former Spice Girl posed for a romantic selfie with husband David

We all know Victoria Beckham can rock a power suit or figure-hugging dress – and now she's added another wardrobe staple to her list of sought-after looks.

The fashion designer looked unbelievable in one of her best 'off-duty' ensembles yet, wearing an oversized blue shirt (that looks like it belongs in husband David's wardrobe) and a pair of tiny white shorts.

Sharing a throwback photo from her recent trip to Greece on Tuesday, VB looked gorgeous posing next to David, with the most beautiful sunset in the background.

Clearly feeling the love for her husband, who she has been married to for 21 years, Victoria sweetly captioned the image: "Kisses @davidbeckham, I love you."

Victoria Beckham wowed fans in her casual outfit

The former Spice Girl's fans were quick to praise the stunning image and her chic outfit, which revealed Victoria's endless legs, with one commenting: "That look!" Another said: "Gorgeous you two. Those legs!"

While Victoria didn't reveal where her shirt is from, we've found a great alternative on Topshop. The 'Blue Stripe Poplin Shirt' features an asymmetrical hem, wide sleeves and can be worn tucked into a pair of shorts, just like VB.

Blue Stripe Poplin Shirt, £25, Topshop

The high street favourite has an array of white shorts to choose from too. We've found a similar pair to Victoria's for just £25.99, but they're selling fast, so you'd better be quick if you want to bag yourself a pair.

High-Waisted Denim Shorts, £25.99, Topshop

Over the weekend, the fashion designer shared her stunning date night look, opting to wear a gorgeous midi dress from her own collection – and the burnt orange tone showed off her holiday tan beautifully!

Sharing two snaps of her winning look before she and David headed out for a romantic meal while in Greece, VB wrote: "All dressed up for date night with @davidbeckham."

Victoria's 'Ruched-Sleeve Midi Dress' features a ruched construction, suspended on thin straps across the chest and shoulders, which gives the frock a very unique neckline. Cut from VB's signature "silk crepe de chine for a body-skimming fit", it looks perfect worn with a belt, as demonstrated by the designer herself.

The dress is also available in sage and while it's not cheap at £1,290 – it's selling fast!

