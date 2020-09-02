Kate Middleton and Prince William set to move home The couple have been staying in Norfolk with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been staying at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, since the coronavirus pandemic began, but the couple are set to move back to their house, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London imminently.

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge first made the move in March, schools had closed amid the crisis and Kate and William made the decision to homeschool their two eldest children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte (their youngest son Prince Louis is just two years old).

Now, schools are set to reopen with the new term beginning on 7 September, including Thomas's School in Battersea, where both Prince George and Princess Charlotte are pupils.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend Thomas's School in Battersea

It has not yet been confirmed exactly when the family will make their move, but it makes sense that will do so ahead of term start, in order to prevent the children from missing any more formal education.

William previously opened up about the challenges with homeschooling George and Charlotte in an interview on Peter Crouch's podcast, That Peter Crouch Podcast, when football star Peter and presenters Chris Stark and Tom Fordyce asked what he had learned during lockdown.

Kate photographed the family at their home Anmer Hall in Norfolk

"Probably that my patience is a lot shorter than I thought it was," William replied. "And that my wife has a lot of patience. I was a bit embarrassed about my math knowledge – I can't do Year 2 Maths!"

In an appearance on This Morning in May, Kate added that George wasn't happy about his sister getting more exciting school projects. "George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte's projects," she explained. "Because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work!"

George will start in Year 3 when he returns to school in London, while his younger sister Charlotte will begin Year 1.

