The Duke of Cambridge opened up about homeschooling his eldest children, Prince George, seven, and Princess Charlotte, five, as he appeared on That Peter Crouch Podcast. Prince William, 38, was asked by the football star, Chris Stark and Tom Fordyce what he had learned during lockdown.

"Probably that my patience is a lot shorter than I thought it was.. and that my wife has a lot of patience…" he said. "I was a bit embarrassed about my maths knowledge – I can't do Year 2 Maths!"

During lockdown, the Duke and Duchess have both spoken about the challenges of homeschooling, with Kate revealing during a BBC Breakfast interview that she and William continued to teach their children throughout the Easter holidays in April, saying: "Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean."

In an appearance on This Morning in May, Kate also said that George wasn't so happy about the fact that his little sister was getting more exciting school projects. The Duchess said: "George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte's projects. Because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work!"

George and Charlotte are both pupils at Thomas's Battersea school and are set to start in Year 3 and Year 1 when they resume their education after the summer holidays.

William recorded part of the podcast at Kensington Palace in March

During the podcast, football fan William also spoke about taking his eldest son and daughter to their first football match in October 2019. He said: "I took George and Charlotte to the Norwich v Villa game at Carrow Road. We tried to slip in there quietly but the cameras picked us up. Best game of Villa's season! It ended 5-1."

The Duke was also asked if George could be Aston Villa's all-time leading goal scorer if he wanted. He replied: "Definitely, I reckon he could. I reckon he could be their all-time leading goal scorer. I can see no reason why not. It would be brilliant."

William also added that he wasn't trying to persuade George to support Aston Villa like him, adding: "I'm letting him choose his own way. It's about finding what fits for him."

That Peter Crouch Podcast is available on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Live.

