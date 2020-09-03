Kate Middleton films inside never-before-seen room at private home with Prince William The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been staying at Anmer Hall in Norfolk

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been staying at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have unveiled several rooms inside the house during their time there, but a new video featuring Kate has revealed an unseen space.

SEE: Kate Middleton and Prince William's stunning country home revealed: a tour

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton films inside unseen room at home with Prince William

The Duchess joined a video call alongside a panel of judges to shortlist 100 images from over 31,000 submissions made to Hold Still, the community photography project she launched with the National Portrait Gallery during lockdown in May.

MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William set to move home

She did so from a room decorated with light cream walls, with an arched cove featuring a mirror with a gold frame, and a selection of hand-painted plates mounted on the wall.

In front of the mirror, Kate and William have positioned a white and green floral desk lamp with a cream shade, and Kate sat on a pink, white and green floral sofa.

Kate joined the video call alongside Hold Still's judging panel

As Kate discussed the aim of the project in which the public submitted photos documenting the spirit and mood of the nation during the coronavirus outbreak, she said, "I've been so overwhelmed by the public's response to Hold Still, the quality of the images has been extraordinary, and the poignancy and the stories behind the images have been equally as moving as well."

RELATED: Kate Middleton's former £1.88million London flat unveiled, where she lived during her twenties

Anmer Hall is located in Norfolk

Anmer Hall is a three-storey property located on the Sandringham Estate, nearby to Sandringham House where the Queen spends Christmas, and close to Prince George's godfather William van Cutsem.

The 18th-century building was given to the couple as a wedding gift from the Queen in 2011, and they used it as their main residence while Prince William worked as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance until 2017.

The family are now set to return to their London home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, as the eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte will resume their education at Thomas's School in Battersea on 7 September.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.