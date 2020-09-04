Strictly's Dianne Buswell unveils incredible Australian family home The dancer now lives in London with her boyfriend Joe Sugg

Strictly star Dianne Buswell has shared a first look inside her family home in Australia. The dancer took to Instagram with a photo of her mum and dad's garden, writing, "When your mum and dad's garden back home in Australia is dreamy @rinabuswell @mark.3802."

Dianne's family garden in Australia

The image showed an outhouse with a wooden porch painted lilac with two plinths either sie, various flower pots on the floor, and a cream concrete water fountain. A pink blossom tree is also seen at one side, as well as a small metal dining table and chair set positioned on the patio beneath the porch. It looks as though the outdoor space also boasts an incredible sunset view.

Dianne is originally from Bunbury in Western Australia, where her family continue to live, and she visits as much as she can. She moved to the UK in 2017, when she left the Australian version of Dancing With The Stars to join BBC's Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and has stayed ever since.

She was first paired with Reverend Richard Coles on Strictly, but in 2017, was coupled up with Joe Sugg, who she is now in a relationship and living with.

She moved into Joe's flat in London in 2019, which he bought in 2016, and the couple often share glimpses inside of the property on social media.

Dianne and Joe's kitchen in London

Their ultra-modern kitchen features minimalist grey cupboards and marble island unit with a high-tech induction hob in the middle.

Dianne and Joe's apartment has its own roof terrace

The apartment also has its very own rooftop terrace, with views across the whole of London, and an outdoor dining table and bean bags for the couple to sit on.

Fellow Strictly star Dr Ranj, who competed alongside Joe on the show in 2018, also lives in the same building as the couple.

