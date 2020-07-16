Tess Daly unveils beautiful bedroom for special reason

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly and her husband Vernon Kay share a beautiful family home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire with their two daughters Phoebe and Amber, and a new photo has revealed a rare look inside their bedroom. Tess often shares glimpses inside the property on social media, but her bedroom has remained a mystery.

On Wednesday, however, the star posed in the room in support of Paralympian (and fellow Strictly Come Dancing star) Will Bayley's campaign to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital by selling face masks designed by celebrities. The photo inadvertently showed yellow patterned curtains, high ceilings, a chandelier, and a small bedside table with a lamp.

Tess captioned the post, "I'm thrilled to join my fellow Strictly pal @willbayleytt in his project for GOSH Charity! I've designed my very own Rainbow Face Mask. Wearing a face mask is going to be the new normal for all of us so wearing the rainbow, a symbol of hope for everyone is such a lovely way of keeping our spirits up and looking after ourselves and each other. All proceeds will go towards raising much-needed funds to help the seriously ill children at @greatormondst."

Will's incentive to start the campaign was spurred by his own experience with the hospital, after they saved his life from a disability that locked every joint in his body as well as helping him beat childhood cancer. "Will spent many years of his early life at the Great Ormond Street Hospital," Tess added. "Every day over 600 children, like Will, are treated at GOSH. So this project is very close to our hearts!"

Elsewhere in Tess's home, the family have their own private swimming pool and a huge garden with space for her beloved pet Shetland ponies, Honey and Willow, as well as an impressive dressing room for Tess.

