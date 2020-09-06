Charles Spencer delights fans with photo of stunning surroundings at Althorp House The late Princess Diana grew up in the stately home

Charles Spencer shared a beautiful behind-the-scenes photo from the estate of his property at the weekend.

The Earl, who is the brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, is custodian of their family home, and takes great pride in its upkeep.

He took to Twitter on Saturday, where he posted a photo of a tree that he hadn't shared a snap of before.

The 56-year-old uploaded a close-up as well as a wider shot of a large, lush leafy tree which had round orange fruit which appeared to be decorated with small, curled tentacles.

In the caption, Charles explained what the plant was, and the significance of the photos.

He wrote: "Fruit from an ancient medlar tree at the back of the Park at @AlthorpHouse - a survivor from the old Walled Garden, which we intend to bring back to life soon."

His followers were intrigued by the unusual plant, and their comments included: "My husband enjoyed spotting that species on our Althorp walk last weekend - a proper old school 'medieval tree!' Very interesting fruit too, cross between a pear and an apple apparently,"

"How unusual, never seen one before," and: "Looks like a beautiful William Morris tapestry."

Charles shared the lush garden photo to Instagram

Medlar fruit has been around since Roman times, and is typically bletted before eating, which involves allowing it to soften so that it tastes sweeter and more palatable.

QI contributor and radio presenter Reverend Richard Coles responded that he had a tree of his own, replying to Charles by saying: "Do you blett them Charles? I have one too but have never bletted."

Charles quipped in response: "I have yet to blett."

Another of the Earl's fans commented to ask if he might share a look at the garden he plans to make over, writing: "Can you show us the old walled garden? I’m in the U.S., inquiring minds want to know!"

Fingers crossed the public will be able to take a look before too long, if only virtually, as all the scenery we've seen at the estate so far has been breath-taking!

