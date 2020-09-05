﻿
charles-spencer-althorp-house

Charles Spencer shares magical photo of majestic stables at Althorp House

Princess Diana's brother posted the snap on Twitter

Jenni McKnight

Charles Spencer really does have the most beautiful surroundings to wake up to each morning – and on Friday he shared a never-before-seen snap of the majestic stables that sit within the grounds of Althorp House.

Princess Diana's brother stunned fans with his mesmerising photo – and the unbelievable size of the stables, which are five buildings long!

MORE: Charles Spencer shares never-before-seen mysterious family photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles Spencer reveals magnificent oak trees at Althorp House

Captioning the breathtaking image, Charles wrote: "Mellow September light falling on the Stables at @AlthorpHouse this glorious morning."

Needless to say, his followers were just as impressed with the views as they were with his photography skills. "You have a keen eye and sensibility. Beautiful capture. The intriguing, underlying historical narrative...you can hear ‘them’ speak....," one impressed follower wrote.

althorp-house-stables

Charles Spencer shared a glimpse at the stables

Another said: "The glorious golden glow of the local stone is greatly admired." A third added: "The natural beauty of ironstone. Centuries of Althorp's horses must have been very content living in such splendour."

Charles has also shown off the gardens of the home, which span a jaw-dropping 550 acres. He recently posted a photo of endless bushes of blooming lilac lavender framing a set of concrete steps that lead up to another area of lawn, surrounded by concrete walls and plinths.

MORE: Charles Spencer shares video from spectacular lake at home

charles-spencer-garden

Charles Spencer often shares glimpses at the impressive grounds of his property

Last month he revealed the shocking aftermath a storm had on the grounds. Sharing a video on Twitter of a large number of broken tree branches and trunks scattered across the spacious grounds, the 56-year-old captioned the clip: "Big storm last night - an awful lot of debris wherever I look."

Fans were quick to comment on the damage, with one writing: "Can’t like this message! Good luck cleaning up and let’s hope further damage will not take place!" Another wrote: "Wow! A very dangerous storm by the looks of it!" A third added: "How awful. Hope no one was hurt."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about charles spencer

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.