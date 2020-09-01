Peter Andre shows off huge swimming pool in Cyprus holiday home The star has a stunning holiday home

Peter Andre is currently lapping up the sunshine in Cyprus, and the star even gave his Instagram followers a mini-tour of his beautiful abode.

But one thing really caught the attention of the Mysterious Girl singer's fans – his enormous swimming pool!

WATCH: Peter Andre shows off amazing pool on sun-filled family holiday

After panning the camera around the stunning grounds of his home, the doting dad momentarily paused on his family's pool, which might just be one of the biggest we've ever seen in a celebrity holiday home!

What we'd give to jump into those crystal clear waters…

Peter's pool is huge!

It seems Peter's fans were also keen to take a dip, with some taking to the comment section of his post to let him know just how much they loved the pool.

"Amazing swimming pool!" gushed one, with another adding: "It's stunning Pete, I love the pool area."

Many more left comments such as: "Stunning", "Beautiful!" and "Amazing!"

In his clip, the 47-year-old also showed off his home's incredible tennis court and sprawling, luscious green grounds.

"I bought this land nearly 20 years ago and me and my father built this. Dad planted all these trees years ago and now wow. So grateful to have this. Great to be back home in our Cyprus," the father-of-four wrote alongside his post.

Last summer, Peter shared a peek inside the property

Peter has said he feels "blessed" to be able to divide his time between there and his family home in the UK.

He revealed in a social media post last summer that inside the house there is modern decor, with an open plan living space that has different areas for sitting and watching TV, relaxing on the sofa, dining and cooking.

