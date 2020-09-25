David Beckham unveils incredible feature at £31million London home in workout snap The retired footballer started his day with an early morning workout

David Beckham got his day off to a great start by fitting in an early workout before doing the school run on Friday morning. The dad-of-four took to Instagram to share a photo of himself stretching in a cool-down session – and offered a rare glimpse inside his fully-equipped home gym in the process.

"Took me a while to get into this stretch but it's a good one after an early workout before school run. Great way to start the day," David captioned the photo, which showed him kneeling on a mat to stretch, while wearing a vest, shorts and a beanie hat.

RELATED: 18 epic celebrity home gyms that would give you no excuse to skip a workout

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside the Beckhams' stunning homes

Fortunately, the former footballer didn't have to venture too far for his workout, as the family have a gym within their £31million London home.

The room features floor-to-ceiling mirrors along one wall, and equipment including a treadmill, rowing machine and exercise bikes.

David Beckham revealed a glimpse inside his impressive home gym

We have previously been given a glimpse inside the impressive gym when Victoria Beckham shared a photo from one of her own workouts on Instagram.

GALLERY: Inside the Beckhams' £31million London home

The family also have their own fitness centre at their home in the Cotswolds, which has the same style mirrors lining the wall, a treadmill with a TV screen to keep them entertained while they exercise, and views out to the barn conversion's expansive grounds.

The Beckhams have moved back into their property in Holland Park, London, to coincide with the new school term after spending the past six months at their second home in the Cotswolds.

The Beckhams also have a gym at their Cotswolds home

Earlier this week, Victoria revealed a sneak peek inside one of the most private areas of their house – her bedroom with David – as she prepared for her virtual London Fashion Week presentation.

Victoria shared a video showing off the pretty purple dress and matching face covering that Harper was planning to wear for the event, which was lying on top of her dressing table.

As the camera panned, Victoria inadvertently revealed what else she has on display on top of the mirrored unit, including bottles of perfume, and beautiful black-and-white family portraits in silver frames.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.