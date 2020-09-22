Victoria Beckham reveals a glimpse inside the most private area of her home The fashion designer is back in London after isolating in the Cotswolds

Victoria Beckham gave fans an intimate glimpse inside her bedroom on Monday as she prepared for her virtual London Fashion Week presentation.

The fashion designer was supported by her husband David Beckham and their youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper on the big day, and took to her Instagram Stories to showcase a dress she had designed for her daughter.

Victoria shared a video showing off the pretty purple dress and matching face covering that Harper was planning to wear, which was lying on top of her dressing table.

Victoria Beckham shared a look at her bedroom dressing table

As the camera panned, Victoria inadvertently revealed what else she has on display on top of the mirrored unit, including bottles of perfume, and beautiful black-and-white family portraits in silver frames.

They included a photo of her 18-year-old son Romeo when he was younger, along with another snap of brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz together as children.

It marked one of the only times Victoria has shared a peek inside her bedroom at her family's £31million London home. She later posted a photo of herself relaxing on top of her bed after her busy day had come to an end, showing pristine white bedding, floor-to-ceiling cream curtains hanging at the windows, and a velvet armchair in the background.

Victoria later shared a photo of herself relaxing on her bed

However, it is unclear whether the photo was taken at the family's Holland Park home or if Victoria decided to stay in a luxurious London hotel for the night.

The Beckhams have recently returned to the capital in time for the new school term, after spending the past six months isolating at their second property in the Cotswolds during the coronavirus pandemic.

David previously shared a peek inside the couple's bedroom at their country retreat when he revealed that their daughter Harper had joined them in bed, writing: "We had a visitor in the night."

The selfie revealed that they have a rustic wooden headboard and crisp white bedding, so it's little surprise the nine-year-old looked very happy there!

