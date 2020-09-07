Victoria & David Beckham move home with Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper The family have returned to their property in London

Victoria and David Beckham have officially returned to their home in London. The couple had been staying at their country estate in the Cotswolds with their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Harper and Cruz since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, but a new video confirms that they have moved back to London.

SEE: Inside Victoria and David Beckham's jaw-dropping kitchen at £31million London home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria and David Beckham film inside stunning kitchen at private London home

Victoria shared the clip on Instagram, showing David in their kitchen with their pet dogs Olive, Sage and Figgy. Victoria captioned the post, "@Davidbeckham the god whisperer."

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares rare video inside stunning Cotswolds home

It makes sense that the couple have returned, since their daughter Harper will resume her studies as schools start the new term.

David and Victoria have previously shared several photos inside the kitchen.

RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham's first £1.25million marital home unveiled: see inside

David posed for a photo in the kitchen

Victoria posted a snap of David as he cooked in the space, showing that it has a matte black and cream colour scheme with open wooden shelving. The image also revealed various appliances including an enormous black AGA oven, a Dualit toaster and a flatscreen TV mounted on the wall.

The room has a wooden island unit

A snap of Victoria in the room unveiled an island with a wooden worktop in the middle of the space, and black leather stools with wooden legs.

Victoria and Romeo filmed a TikTok video in the kitchen

When Victoria and Romeo shared a video on TikTok, they showed that the kitchen has wooden floors, and a selection of bronze and silver saucepans hanging above the island unit. It looks as though the family also have their own personal chef, who was seen making a meal in the background.

The home is believed to be worth approximately £31million, while David and Victoria spent an estimated £8million renovating the property in 2016. As well as their impressive kitchen, they have their own home gym, a wine cellar, and even separate quarters for their eldest son Brooklyn and his new fiancée Nicola Peltz to stay in.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.