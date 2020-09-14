We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

David Beckham sparked a conversation among his 64.3 million followers with his latest Instagram post at the weekend, with many of them obsessed with one detail in particular. The retired footballer shared a photo from the garden of his family's Cotswolds home on Sunday, showing him sipping on a hot drink while walking around the grounds.

"Happy Sunday," David captioned the photo, which showed him wearing a bold orange beanie hat and fleece gilet while drinking from a personalised mug printed with his initial 'D'.

Several of David's followers shared their appreciation for the personalised homeware, with fashion journalist Derek Blasberg commenting: "I want that mug." Another commented: "Nice cup mate." Meanwhile, a third asked: "Is that D for David or Dad?"

Fans were keen to know where David Beckham's personalised mug was from

David didn't respond to his fans comments, including requests to know where he bought the black-and-white mug. However, there are several similar alphabet mugs available on the high street, including from Anthropologie and Matalan.

Alphabet mug, £2.50, Matalan

Bistro tiled monogram mug, £10, Anthropologie

David and his family appear to have returned to their country home for the weekend, after moving back into their London mansion earlier this month so that their youngest children could go back to school.

The dad-of-four shared a glimpse inside the lavish kitchen at his £31million Holland Park home in a video he posted on Instagram last week, as he gave each of their three pet dogs a treat. As well as having their own personalised mugs, the family has all of the amenities they could possibly want, including an AGA oven, a state-of-the-art coffee machine, and even a flat-screen TV so they can catch up on their favourite shows while they cook.

