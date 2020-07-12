At the weekend, Lisa Faulkner posted a new photo of the garden she shares with her husband John Torode to Instagram. The talented actress and presenter shared the sweet picture to her Stories on Saturday and it showed her celebrity chef husband wearing a T-shirt, shorts and wellies, standing on a very tall ladder.

There was a trellis behind John which was covered with lush green vegetation, and Lisa captioned the image: "Doing his favourite thing… gardening," tagging her husband in the photo. John and Lisa met on Celebrity Masterchef in 2010 and lived together in London for some time before tying the knot in October last year.

Lisa's daughter Billie, who she shares with her ex, fellow actor Chris Coghill, is sixteen and was Best Woman on the big day. The family's kitchen often makes appearances in the couple's cooking videos, which they share on social media when not filming their ITV show, John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen.

Lisa has also provided occasional glimpses into the rest of the spacious house in her Instagram posts, including the open plan dining room, which features an industrial-style light fitting and a wooden dining table placed near to glass patio doors that lead out to the garden.

Photos of the living room have shown a smart and cosy room with navy blue walls, pale blue sofas with a matching footstool, and wooden flooring. There is also a bay window and a geometric print rug in the centre of the room. The couple's bedroom, meanwhile, features a statement chandelier and cream décor, brightened up with colourful bedding.

Lisa has also previously shared a peek at the couple’s garden from a different angle, revealing that it contains a pizza oven – making it the perfect place to spend time on a sunny weekend afternoon, in our opinion!

