Lisa Faulkner's stylish bedroom has the most incredible feature! The TV star lives in London with husband John Torode

We're used to seeing Lisa Faulkner's high-tech kitchen, but on Saturday, she gave fans a rare glimpse into her idyllic bedroom – and we're in love!

The TV star posted some videos to her Instagram Stories to rave about a pair of fabulous dungarees she had been sent from London boutique Through The Trees.

But while she was busy admiring the comfy-looking khaki pair, we were drooling over her airy bedroom.

From the clips, we can see that the room is decorated with white walls and matching floor-to-ceiling wardrobes. There are rustic wooden floors that run throughout the whole house, and it is furnished with a black bed with white and blue bed linen.

You can also spy two antique white bedside tables, a grey suede stool-turned-storage-box at the end of the bed, and a white and pink striped rug.

Lisa Faulkner's bedroom features a large white fireplace

A piece of artwork can just be seen hanging on the wall in a pink frame matching the rug, and there are ornaments and light-up letters on the mantelpiece.

As Lisa turned the camera around to fully show off her new outfit (which she loved, FYI), she also unveiled the other side of the room, which features a gorgeous large, white fireplace! How cosy is that?

There is also a stunning, vintage-looking full-length mirror, a teal footstool, and a grey sofa that sits underneath the window. How big is this room!

Lisa Faulkner previously shared a peek inside her bedroom

Previously, Lisa shared a selfie she took in her bedroom and showed an enormous crystal chandelier hanging from the ceiling, as well as another piece of artwork in a lime green frame on the wall behind her.

Lisa and husband John Torode, who met on Celebrity MasterChef in 2010, have been living together in London for some time, and often share glimpses at their family life on Instagram.

As you would expect, the keen foodies spend a lot of time in their kitchen, which is equipped with all the mod cons two chefs will need to practice their culinary skills together. It's fitted with teal blue wooden cabinets, a white sink, a large blue oven, white tiles on the walls, and a large island unit in the middle of the room with a wooden worktop.

