Lisa Faulkner shares rare glimpse inside living room with husband John Torode The couple are isolating at their home in London

Lisa Faulkner lives with her husband and Masterchef judge John Torode at their beautiful home in London, and while the couple have given fans an access-all-areas look inside their kitchen during the coronavirus pandemic as they share daily recipes, they rarely reveal much of their living room.

SEE: Inside Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's enviable London home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner and John Torode cook pizza sandwiches in stunning kitchen

On Thursday, Lisa took to Instagram to do exactly that, with a post of John reading on their sofa.

Lisa Faulkner shared a photo of John in their living room

It's decorated with white walls and wooden floors and features a large bay window with light cream curtains and white blinds. The couple have opted for a teal blue velvet sofa, with blue and pink cushions. On the floor, they have also added a geometric print cream rattan rug, matching the curtains, and there is a wooden coffee table at the side next to John.

MORE: Lisa Faulkner shares a look inside Scandi-inspired kitchen at London home

Lisa previously shared a photo of their sofa

Back in 2017, Lisa shared a previous post of the same area, giving a better look at the enormous sofa, complete with curved arms and pearl embellishment along the legs. She captioned the photo, "Love our sofa @loungininteriors can't wait to try the pink cushion too." The brand creates bespoke designs with options for shapes, colours and sizes, and apparently Lisa and John aren't the only celebrity fans as TV presenter Kate Thornton commented, "I got mine from @loungininteriors too! They're brilliant."

Lisa and John have an artisanal cupboard in the living room

A snap of Lisa's pet dog at Christmas time revealed another angle inside their living room, where they keep a unique patterned cabinet with a wooden frame and legs, and a stack of logs at the side, suggesting that they have a traditional log burning fire.

Lisa and John display their Christmas tree in the window

Come December, they also switch out their sofa for an enormous tree, next to a tall floor lamp and a selection of sculptures and ornaments.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.