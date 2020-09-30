Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares peek into sprawling garden – and it's beautiful The supermodel shared a photo on Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a peek into her home, and the photo of the garden she shared will leave you mesmerised.

Truly something out of a fairytale, the sprawling outdoor grounds are overgrown in the most magical way, featuring more lush green foliage than the eye can see.

With a picturesque lawn sitting in the centre of the beautiful outdoor space, Rosie also revealed a sweet wooden shed.

Rosie, her partner Jason Statham and their son Jack share homes in both the UK and US, and while it's unclear which side of the pond this beautiful garden is, the Mad Max actress did invite the public into her LA home in 2018.

How beautiful is Rosie's garden?

Taking part in Vogue's 73 Questions series, the model opened the doors to her family's Beverly Hills residence, and it is truly beautiful.

Rosie appeared relaxed in a white T-shirt, black trousers and minimal makeup as she stood barefoot in the entrance to her home, which is lined with pink roses.

In one portion of the series, Rosie showed off the couple’s sitting room, which features minimalist décor set to a backdrop of large picturesque windows that give viewers a glimpse of the backyard.

In true British fashion, Rosie treated her guest to a cup of tea and showed off her open-concept kitchen.

Rosie showed off her gorgeous kitchen in 2018

Rosie then moved the interview to her backyard, which was furnished with a light wooden table and matching patio furniture.

Rosie and Jason purchased the $12.3 million home in 2015.

In addition to the beautiful rooms the former Victoria’s Secret model showed off during the video, the house includes five bedrooms, eight bathrooms spread throughout 5,600 square feet.

