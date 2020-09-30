Gary Lineker's fans go wild over impressive home feature The star shared a photo on Instagram

Gary Lineker shared a peek into his living room on Tuesday, and his Instagram followers were left very impressed by one particular feature.

Revealing that he was enjoying the football, the famous dad posted a photo of the league table, and fans rushed to the comment section of his social media post to comment on the enormous size of his television.

"That not a telly that's the local Odeon screen," one hilariously commented.

"You got a lounge for that telly?" another joked, with a third writing: "How big is that TV?"

Gary showed off his TV on Instagram

It's not the first glimpse we've had into the football legend's home in Barnes over the last few months.

Back in April at the start of lockdown, the 49-year-old revealed that he'd transformed his living room into a makeshift TV studio for him to work from.

The photo gave a rare look inside his luxurious property, revealing high ceilings, wooden floors and cream walls, and a large cobalt blue velvet sofa.

For lighting, Gary has two lights mounted on the walls, a navy blue table lamp and a large chandelier.

Also visible was a selection of camera and lighting equipment that the BBC broadcaster had been using to film with.

Thankfully, Gary's days of filming in his home are over, and the pundit has been spotted out and about plenty of times since then, most recently on Thursday when he enjoyed a trip to the pub with Piers Morgan.

In a photo shared on his Instagram, Gary could be seen posing alongside Piers and actor Jake Wood, adding a hilarious caption about the GMB presenter's new book.

"Never judge a book by its cover," the former England player wrote beneath the photo.

