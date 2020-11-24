Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban shares glimpse inside living room in Nashville home

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have properties around the world, including a beautiful home in Nashville, where they spent a lot of the lockdown.

The stunning home boasts a beautiful living room, and Keith - who has been travelling between Australia, where his family currently are, and Nashville for work - recently shared a glimpse inside the spacious area.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and daughters surprise Keith Urban

In the summer, the country musician took to Instagram to post footage of himself playing the piano in the corner of the living room, which featured fresh white walls and a large window looking out into the garden.

Keith Urban shared a glimpse inside his Nashville home

Keith was singing the lyrics to his and Dzeko's house anthem Come Together, which went down a treat with fans. In the comments section, one wrote: "Beautiful song," while another wrote: "I love it when you play the piano!" A third added: "I love this new song!"

Over the last few months, Keith has been doing his best to keep his fans entertained during these uncertain times, and has been putting on regular virtual concerts for followers on social media, performing live from his music studio.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have several properties around the world

The star even performed in a car park back in June for key workers, who sat in their cars to maintain social distancing.

Nicole has been incredibly supportive of her husband's career, and recently Keith opened up about just how much his wife has influenced his music over the years.

Talking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the dad-of-two said: "She's got great taste in music – it's always visceral. It's just like, I don't know who the artist is, I don't know what genre it is, I just love this song. It's all that matters to her.

Nicole and her daughters recently decorated the house for Keith

"You know what I've learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place you want to go as an artist, don't question it."

It's been an incredibly busy time for Keith, who in September released his new album, Speed of Now Part 1, days after hosting the ACM Awards in Nashville.

Nicole, Sunday and Faith made sure to make Keith feel special on the day his album was released, decorating the living room with balloons and photos to mark the occasion.

Most recently, Keith performed at the CMA Awards from Australia. The country singer sang an emotional rendition of God Whispered Your Name, which he dedicated to all the key workers during the pandemic.

Nicole and Keith have been enjoying spending quality time together

As well as properties in Nashville and Australia, the family also have homes in Los Angeles and London.

And prior to the pandemic, they would split their time between their properties in the United States and the UK, where the celebrity couple have work commitments.

Nicole has been in charge of homeschooling their children

They have enjoyed spending a long periods of time in the same place, although like every other family with school-age children, they have been finding it a challenge when it comes to homeschooling.

Keith recently admitted that Nicole was the better teacher, telling Weekend Today that he wasn't as confident with teaching their daughters. "It's definitely not me, given I was a Caboolture High drop out at 15. Nic is better at it than me, I failed music," he said.

