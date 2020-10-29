Gwen Stefani's son Kingston shares glimpse inside family home during rare video appearance The No Doubt star shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani's son Kingston is growing up fast, and is the double of his dad Gavin Rossdale!

The 14-year-old made an impromptu appearance on his famous father's Instagram Live back in July, and even shared a glimpse inside his family home in the process.

The teenager was given a sweet welcome by Gavin before appearing on camera, as the singer said: "Here's my pride and joy. An improved version of me. One I made earlier."

Telling his dad about his weekend, Kingston said that he had been working out, and showed his dad his new ear piercing. "You look so handsome dude," Gavin replied.

Gwen Stefani's son Kingston joined dad Gavin Rossdale during an Instagram Live

Kingston then told his dad what he had been up to earlier in the day: "It's going good, I mean, I didn't really do anything. I am skating a lot. Today was kind of like a cheat day on my diet, I ate a lot of sweets so I am going to work it all off."

"That's okay, you have to live. It's about balance, you're 14 you need to have son fun," Gavin replied.

Clearly having a great time with his dad on the Instagram Live, Kingston asked: "When I come home, can we do one of these? I didn't think you would actually come on!"

Gavin replied: "Yes we are doing one now, but yes I saw that someone had asked earlier if we could perform together. It's too sweet."

Kingston has a close relationship with his famous dad

Gwen and Gavin are also parents to Zuma and Apollo, who split their time between their parents' homes in Los Angeles, and also spend a lot of time at Blake Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma.

The family's year has been eventful! In the summer, Gavin revealed that Zum had broken both of his arms within six weeks of each other during lockdown.

While talking about the value of health during an interview for Haute TV's YouTube channel, he said: "Yesterday, my little boy Zuma had an accident and he broke his arm. He broke his left arm on his bike. He got a gash in his leg and five stitches."

Gavin Rossdale with sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo

The singer continued: "Which is bad enough, except six weeks ago when they first got here [Gavin's home] from not being here, in four hours he fell off a chair and broke his right arm.

"And now that's just healed and he broke his left arm. So because my kids are all that matter to me, you know, Daisy, Kingston, Zuma, Apollo, their health, and health of anyone that I love. Health is actually the most important thing."

Gavin also praised Zuma for being so brave, and admitted that he was by far the "toughest" of all of his children.

Zuma broke his arm at the beginning of lockdown

Luckily, there has been a lot of happy news too. Kingston was one of the first to respond to his mum's engagement news on Tuesday, liking the singer's post after she shared the news that Blake had popped the question.

The celebrity couple have been dating for five years, and met on The Voice.

