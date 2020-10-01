Stacey Dooley's gorgeous work from home setup puts ours to shame The former Strictly champion lives with her boyfriend Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley has shared a photo of the gorgeous space where she has been working from home over the past few weeks – and it's making us want to overhaul our own personal workspace!

The former Strictly Come Dancing champion's new dining table has been doubling up as a desk, but rather than filling the marble top with paperwork and clutter, Stacey has added some stylish decorative touches.

Stacey shared a photo of the table on Wednesday, showing her laptop at the centre alongside a selection of white pillar candles, four gold candlesticks, and a glass vase filled with beautiful hydrangeas and gypsophila.

The cosy setup won the approval of Stacey's friends, including Strictly host Tess Daly, who commented: "Looks beautiful honey," and Angela Scanlon, who added: "CUTE."

Stacey shared a first look at her stunning marble dining table in September, revealing it was an antique buy that she had shipped in from Brussels. The table has two marble pillar legs with black fluffy stools on one side and a wooden dining chair on the other.

Stacey Dooley has been working from home at her dining table

Stacey's dining table is positioned in front of a set of double doors that lead out to her garden, and she previously showed that they had been kept open while she worked, writing on Instagram: "I love working from home. My beautiful space, I feel so so lucky."

The TV personality revealed in August that she had bought her very own home, and shared her excitement that she not only has a garden, but also her own front door, after spending years living in flats and apartments.

The Strictly winner bought her own home over the summer

While Stacey is planning on carrying out extensive renovation work at her new home, what she has revealed so far already looks stunning, with high ceilings, period features and fireplaces in almost every room.

