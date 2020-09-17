Stacey Dooley shares video of stunning fireplace inside new house The feature is in the Glow Up and Strictly star's bedroom

Stacey Dooley has shared a debut video filmed inside the bedroom at her new house. The Strictly Come Dancing and Glow Up star took to Instagram with the clip, showing a beautiful fireplace, and exactly how she has redecorated it since moving in.

She captioned it, "The joy doing up me home gives me [emoji]."

SEE: Inside Stacey Dooley's stunning Scandi-inspired new home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley films inside bedroom at new home

Stacey has opted for marble-inspired white and grey wallpaper, matching the grey marble fireplace with a black frame and brown and white patterned panels at either side.

She has positioned four silver metallic candelabras on top, as well as two separate candles, a glass vase, and a large circular frameless mirror on the wall. The floors are fitted with light brown carpets, and Stacey has dressed her bed in plain white bed linen.

MORE: Stacey Dooley films inside jaw-dropping new home

She previously shared a still of the room, and left fans confused with the wall design. One wrote, "What's on the walls, love it," while another added, "To me it looks like Venetian plaster, which is gorgeous." A third asked, "Is that wallpaper or paint on the walls," and a final follower of Stacey's wrote, "I love this bare plaster look."

Stacey is yet to confirm exactly how she got the look, but it is easily achievable with either bare plaster, or a wallpaper designed especially to imitate marble.

This marks the first home that Stacey has officially owned, complete with its own garden and front door, after spending years living in flats and apartments.

She announced the news with a video of her garden and wrote, "Project reno starts now! Feel so lucky and excited. I've never had my own front door or garden as an adult until now! Let me know of second hand/indie spots and tradesmen etc. Will bore you with progress."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.