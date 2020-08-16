Stacey Dooley has spent the last few weeks moving into her new home and has delighted fans by sharing photos of the finished rooms. The most recent room to undergo a makeover is the former Strictly star's bedroom, but the photo she shared on Instagram left fans questioning what was on the walls.

MORE: Kevin Clifton divides fans with new photo of his lockdown hair

As well as the same high ceilings that run throughout the stunning property, Stacey's bedroom also features a white double bed complete with crisp white sheets and what appears to be a small bedside light resting on the floor. In the background, a black tiled fireplace could be seen surrounded by a white a grey marbled mantlepiece and topped with candlesticks and a vase of flowers to create a minimalist feel.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shows off stunning new home

Similar to the colour scheme of the fireplace, the walls were a grey mottled design, and many of Stacey's fans took to the comments section to ask how she achieved the look. "What’s on the walls love it," one wrote, and another replied: "To me it looks like Venetian plaster, which is gorgeous." A third asked: "Is that wallpaper or paint in the walls?" while another added: "I love this bare plaster look." So it's clear that Stacey's interior design has got the seal of approval from her followers!

The former Strictly star shared a photo of her new bedroom on Instagram

This is just the latest peek inside her new home; the Glow Up host has also shared photos of her dining room, living room and garden. While the dining room simply features a wooden table and two chairs with a fireplace and an intricate ceiling rose, Stacey's lounge has two sheepskin-covered chairs, a large round mirror, a vase of flowers on the floor and a square glass kitchen table.

Stacey is clearly excited about her new property, which marks her very first house after moving out of her flat in London. "Project reno starts!," she captioned a video of her garden. "Feel so lucky and excited. I've never had my own front door or garden as an adult until now! Let me know of second hand/indie spots and tradesmen etc. Will bore you with progress." We can't wait to see more...

RELATED: Meghan Markle shares first look inside stunning new £11.2million home