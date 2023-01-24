Stacey Dooley's family nest with Kevin Clifton and newborn baby Minnie is stunning The Strictly couple recently welcomed their firstborn child Minnie into the beautiful home

Stacey Dooley bought her first house in 2020 and has been documenting the renovation process ever since.

The DNA Family Secrets host, who lives with her boyfriend Kevin Clifton, and as of last week their firstborn child Minnie, has well and truly put her own stamp on the property, converting it into a Scandi-style haven complete with minimalistic décor, fluffy throws and luxurious touches throughout.

From her chic living room and beautiful bedroom through to the on-trend garden, keep scrolling to see more of Stacey's house…

Stacey Dooley's living room

The decadent fireplace is a big focal point in Stacey's gorgeous living room, and it's an angle she photographs a lot. Decorative touches come in the form of candles, flowers and ornaments - and eagled-eyed fans will noticed a framed photo of Stacey and Kevin. Aww!

Another marble fireplace mantelpiece has been styled with two framed portraits, a pair of matching candlesticks and a ceramic vase.

The presenter styled the room with her signature minimalistic flair, with two fluffy armchairs in the corner, a black glossy table in front of the fireplace and two paintings leaning up against the wall.

This was the first dining table Stacey had in her open-plan space before she upgraded to a special 50-year-old table all the way from Brussels.

The wooden flooring and white walls give off a minimalist Scandi vibe and you'll notice that continues throughout the rest of the pad.

More recently, fans have been treated to a look at Stacey's open-plan space when she was posing for Kevin to take a photo. The couple have a large mirror leaning against the wall, comfy chairs and just look at the statement pillar dining table!

Fresh flowers and plants can be found throughout Stacey's house. We love how her glossy black coffee table reflects the ornate coving and ceiling rose in her living room.

Stacey also showed off a beautiful marble table topped with floral arrangements and dainty gold candlesticks.

Stacey Dooley's bedroom

Stacey's bedroom also has its own fireplace, and she has a double bed topped with plain white linen. However, it was her décor that got fans talking, as many were confused by the grey mottled design on the walls, and how she had achieved the effect.

Stacey Dooley's garden

As soon as the Strictly champion moved in she shared a look at her gorgeous garden. Sharing a black-and-white video of the space, where she had set up a dining table, Stacey wrote: "Project Reno starts! Feel so lucky and excited. I’ve never had my own front door or garden as an adult until now! Let me know of second hand/indie spots and tradesmen etc..... Will bore you with progress."

